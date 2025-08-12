Meghan Markle mocks Prince Harry marriage in new trailer for 'With Love'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have renewed their deal with Netflix

Meghan Markle couldn’t help but take a playful swipe at her husband Prince Harry as she dropped the first trailer for the upcoming second season of her Netflix show.

On Tuesday, August 12, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram to offer fans the first look of With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on August 26.

The upbeat trailer had many chuckle-worthy moments, but the best one came at the very end, when Meghan, 44, tells a celebrity guest chef José Andrés that Harry, 41, isn’t a fan of a generally well-loved seafood item.

“You know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband,” she said, to which Andrés nonchalantly replied, “And you married him?” The comment made Meghan laugh out loud.

The trailer comes a day after Netflix announced their renewed partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production house, Archewell Productions. In addition to season 2 of With Love, Meghan, the streaming giant also teased a Christmas special titled, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Who will appear in 'With Love, Meghan' season 2?

In addition to José Andrés, other celebrity chefs like David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi and Clare Smyth also made an appearance in the trailer.

Also spotted were the former Suits actress’ Hollywood pals, including Chrissy Teigen and Tan France. Cultural influencers like Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia.

Meghan's inner circle and fellow entrepreneurs will also join in, including Pilates Platinum founder Heather Dorak, podcaster Jamie Kern Lima, and makeup artist Daniel Martin.