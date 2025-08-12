Meghan Markle gets apologetic gesture from Kris Jenner after 'snub'

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch attempts to right Khloe's wrongs with Meghan

Meghan Markle received an olive branch from Kris Jenner just a day after her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s perceived snub.

On Tuesday, August 12, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to her Instagram Stories to thank the Duchess of Sussex for sending over an As Ever Napa Valley Rosé gift package. In her post, Kris, 69, made sure to tag the accounts of both Meghan and her lifestyle brand. As Ever then reposted the picture.

It was a stark contrast to another Kardashian-Sussex exchange just a day earlier. When Khloe received a similar package, she posted a picture of the gift basket to her Stories but failed to mention either Meghan or As Ever.

Thus, the former Suits actress was forced to screenshot Khloe’s Stories to be able to repost it to her own Stories.

“Hey hey all my girls with a K,” Meghan wrote over the image.

Eagle-eyed fans also quickly noticed that Khloe, 41, doesn’t even follow Meghan, 44, and labelled the entire exchange a “PR disaster,” per Express.

Now, it seems Kris — a seasoned momager and PR pro — has stepped in to smooth things over.