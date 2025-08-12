Buckingham Palace releases first statement after Prince Harry's announcement

King Charles III's office has shared latest update about key royal figure in its first statement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement about their plans.

The royal family revealed details about Duchess Sophie's latest royal engagement on their official Instagram account with her stunning photos as she sat down with James ‘Jim’ Wren, a 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran, at his care home in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Buckingham Palace has issued its first statement since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the extension of their Netflix deal, which was previously set to expire in September 2025.

As per the Palace statement: "Wren survived the sinking of HMS Repulse in 1941 and was later a Prisoner of War for three and a half years, having been captured whilst escaping from Singapore in February 1942."

It continued: "Her Royal Highness is Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942."

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games issued key update, reveling: “Who will host the 2029?!” It also shared a list of cities where the next games are anticipated to take place.

Ahead of the royal family's event, Meghan has again stole the spotlight as she announced: "The best moments are made to be shared "With Love, Meghan" returns August 26th on."

On Friday 15th August the Royal British Legion, in partnership with the Government, will hold the National Commemorative Event to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. The monarch will also deliver an audio message to mark the historic occasion.