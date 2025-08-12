Meghan Markle, Prince Harry extend Netflix deal without MAJOR mention

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company, Archewell Productions, has renewed its partnership with Netflix in a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects.

This new agreement includes a range of upcoming projects, such as a holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan and a feature film adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel, Meet Me at the Lake.

The holiday special, set to release in December, promises a "magical holiday celebration" in Montecito, with friends and family decking the halls, creating holiday feasts, crafting heartfelt gifts, and sharing laughs.

Notably, the announcement doesn't mention the word "Christmas", similar to their 2023 holiday card, which read, "We Wish You a Very Happy Holiday Season and a Joyful New Year".

As per GB News, a source close to the couple expressed their excitement about the deal extension, stating, "They're over the moon. It's great to be able to continue making great programs with Netflix."

The source also added that Netflix wouldn't have renewed the deal if they didn't think the Duke and Duchess would sell, emphasizing their box office appeal despite negative press.

Meghan Markle expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership extension, saying, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Upcoming Projects

Some of the upcoming projects include: