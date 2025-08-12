Duchess Sophie's heartwarming gesture moves Kate, King Charles to tears

The royal family shared a stunning video of beaming Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie won hearts with her stunning gesture during her surprise appearance at the annual esteemed royal event.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a special tribute to the monarch and his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate as she visited the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on July 1st.

Days after her outing, the royal family released a video of beaming Sophie, who touched "The King’s Rose" and "Catherine’s Rose" at the festival of roses during her engagement.

She even kissed "Catherine’s Rose", which was introduced in honour Kate after she bravely fought from cancer.

In a heartwarming display of affection and respect, the Duchess captured the hearts of the King and the Princess Catherine. The poignant moment showcased the special bond between two beloved members of the royal family: the Monarch and the Princess of Wales.

Royal fans and commentators were moved by Sophie's heartfelt message, with one observer noting: "The King and Princess Kate might be struggling to hold back tears as they watch the Duchess of Edinburgh's emotional gesture."

She looked elegant in floral print midi dress, which she paired with statement jewellery, spreading happiness across the garden with her breathtaking smile.

The Palace wrote along with the video: "The Duchess also spent time with local school children visiting the Festival to learn about environmental practices and the joy of horticulture, alongside British television icons, The Wombles."

Prince Edward's wife, Duchess Sophie, graced the event on behalf of the monarch.