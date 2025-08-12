UK reclaims spot in EU’s Horizon Europe research programme

The UK is quickly regaining its prime spot in the European Union’s (EU) £80 billion Horizon Europe science research programme as the country became a member following Brexit.

Previously, Great Britain was excluded from the programme for 3 years in a feud with the former prime minister Boris Johnson, over the Northern Ireland trading agreement.

Despite joining the 7-year Horizon Europe funding programme for three years, UK scientists successfully secured €735m (£635m) in grants in 2024.

This milestone placed the UK fifth successful country among the 43 participating nations, including 27 EU member states and 16 non-EU member states.

Among participating countries, Germany secured the top position by winning €1.4 billion in grants. Spain, which secured third rank, received €900 million.

According to UK researchers, they were “over the moon” to be part of the EU’s prestigious research funding programme.

When it comes to grants proposed by the individual scientists, the UK now ranks as the second most successful country after Germany with €242 million in funds.

While discussing the impacts of Brexit, scientists described how Brexit lockout gave a blowback to Britain's reputation in the research field globally.

The UK has made a headway to the top of the league of non-EU beneficiaries based on the novel projects ranging from the research on brain catheters inspired by wasps to developing the aviation field from yeast.

Even before its exit from Brexit, the UK earned more in grants than it contributed due to novel research.