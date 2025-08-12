Plane crashes into another aircraft at Kalispell city airport

A small single engine plane that was trying to land in Kalispell City Airport met an unfortunate incident and crashed into a parked empty aircraft alongside igniting fire on other nearby planes on Monday, August 11, 2025.

A viral video clip on social media shows flames and smoke from the scene and fire on other grounded planes in the parking lot.

Ron Danielson, an eye-witness of the tragedy, shared: “It sounded like if you were to stick your head in a bass drum then somebody smacked it as hard with their best power.”

Kalispell Fire Chief, Jay Hagen, told the press: ”A plane arriving from the south crash-landed at the runway threshold and careened into a parked aircraft.”

Kalispell police department confirmed that flames engulfed and spread on the grassy ground and dark smoke was visible to far living state residents from the debris field before the emergency response team extinguished the fire.

The Montana plane crash doomed flight departed from Pullman, Washington, and was carrying 4 people. The plane type was Socata TBM 700 turboprop, owned by Meter Sky LLC.

Initial investigation reveals it happened after the aircraft went out of control which sparked fire at large level and miraculously all on board survived including one pilot.