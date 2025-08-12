AOL ends dial-up service after 34 years of business

AOL, America Online, a digital service provider, has announced to shut down its long-serving dial-up internet service.

Web portal, which is now part of Yahoo, is discontinuing three major online support facilities:

AOL Dialer software

AOL Shield browser

AOL Dial-up Internet assistance

A relic of the internet in the era of 1990s and early 2000s comes to end especially for those who were the age-associates of World Wide Web commonly known as WWW.

"You've got mail" salutation company said: “AOL, an American online service provider, routinely evaluates its services and products and has chosen to stop Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans.”

The U.S. has more than 300 million people as broadband service users compared to 300,000 people with dial up connection.

AOL mail technique for enticing Americans to free discs trail offer throned the company with 40 percent of online time ownership public use to spend.

Web portal joined Time Warner in 2000 in an unexpected deal which seemed to be fool's act but later in a single year it boasted around 30 million subscribers before the start of 2002.

Verizon acquired the leading tech company of 1999 from Time Warner in 2009 which later united with Yahoo.