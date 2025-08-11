Smartwatch may not accurately measure stress, study finds

A study has been conducted to find out the role of Smartwatches in minimizing your stress levels.

Some research enthusiasts were keen to check out the pivotal role of Smartwatch devices to monitor mental stability.

Results have concluded that these devices could not retain the ability to accurately measure all these levels of excitement and anxiety.

Meanwhile, participants involved in these procedures have confirmed that there is almost no relationship between the stress levels.

Eiko Fried, being the prominent author, shed light on findings stating, “The correlation between the smartwatch and self-reported stress scores was basically zero.”

He further explained, “There is no surprise to us given that the watch measures heart rate and heart rate doesn’t have that much to do with the emotion you’re experiencing, it also goes up for joyful experiences.”

The senior author Eiko elucidated that a lot of academic work was required to look for physiological signals that function as proxies for emotional states, but that was not enough at all. It has been observed that there is an imbrication between positive and negative emotions.

Moreover, Fried, an associate professor in the department of clinical technology at Leiden University in the Netherlands, and his team have made prolonged efforts to track stress, fatigue, and sleep on 800 young adults for three months, wearing Garmin vivosmart 4 watches.

The individuals were asked to report four times a day about their feelings of anxiety.

Later on, results were published in the Journal of Psychopathology and Clinical Science. The results identified that none of the participants saw the scores on their watches when they felt stressed.

While some people observed opposite feelings of anxiety that their smartwatch was identifying.

Margarita Panayiotou, a researcher at the University of Manchester, expressed thoughts after reading a current study declaring, “Wearable data can offer valuable insights into people’s emotions and experiences, but it’s crucial to understand its potential and limitations.”

Wearable devices can provide insights but it’s critical to understand its certain limitations. It does not necessarily present the truth and requires a broader perspective, in line with the individual’s perception.