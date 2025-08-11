Sarah Ferguson teaches Prince Harry valuable lesson amid peace talks

Prince Harry seemingly received a crucial advice from his royal relative after coming to face a set of crisis situation.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in talks for a reconciliation with his cancer-stricken father King Charles, had experienced a harsh ostracisation from the royals, even though his crime was not greater than his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew.

Last week, Sarah Ferguson adopted late Queen Elizabeth’s principle to respond to the criticism as historian Andrew Lownie rehashes the controversial past of the York family in his forthcoming book.

During an event for her own new fiction book, Fergie was seen wearing shoes with the slogan “never complain, never explain” on them.

“The phrase has become the unofficial motto of the Royal Family as it embodies the Firm’s response to scandal and criticism – no comment,” noted Express UK royal editor, Emily Ferguson.

In Lownie’s new book, it was also claimed that Harry had given his uncle a bloody nose after punches were thrown during a 2013 event after Andrew said something behind his nephew’s back.

Neither Sarah nor Andrew has publicly responded to the allegations levelled in the book yet, though Prince Harry’s team came out swinging when the Duke of Sussex was accused of “punching” his uncle.

The expert noted that it was a great piece of advice to Harry from Fergie.

“The King has also adopted this approach of riding criticism out and keeping his head down in the wake of the string of allegations his youngest son has levelled against the family in recent years,” the expert explained.

“Staying silent is clearly a savvy PR move” which Fergie seemed to have clearly depicted. Even after her divorce from Andrew, she still lives in the Royal Lodge and holds the title, Duchess of York.