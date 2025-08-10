Meghan Markle reveals true feelings over Harry's return to royal family

Meghan Markle's true feelings about her husband, Prince Harry's return to the royal family, have been revealed, and it would be hurtful for the Duke of Sussex.

For the unversed, King Charles and his son, Harry's close aides, were photographed in London, which was dubbed a peace summit.

Notably, the meeting was said to be the first major step towards reconciliation between the monarch and the Duke of Sussex.

However, a royal expert believes that Meghan has, through her actions, shown that she has no desire to make a royal return.

Kinsey Schofield told The Sun, "My understanding is that Meghan Markle has no desire to connect to the British Royal Family."

She added, "Meghan's concern is that they would push her out. That they would have more influence on Prince Harry than she does. I feel like this is a last resort for Prince Harry, who has kind of stumbled over the last few years."

It is important to note that Prince Harry publicly expressed his wish to make peace with his cancer-stricken father, citing that life is precious to hold grudges.

The peace summit gave hope to fans who are desperately waiting for a reunion between Harry and the royal family.