Jackie Chan honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Locarno

Hong Kong and global film icon Jackie Chan was given a rapturous reception at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

He was honoured with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard award, on the Swiss town's Piazza Grande square. Chan showed off his Italian skills, greeting the crowd with a warm "Buona sera" and a wave as he took the stage.

Upon receiving the award, Chan jokingly pointed out that it was "very, very heavy." He expressed his gratitude to Locarno and the crowd for the honor, saying, "I am just so happy and so honored to be here."

The Karate Kid star also thanked directors and stars worldwide who have "made me look good" and particularly acknowledged his fans, stating, "Because of you, I am standing here."

The 71-year-old actor recalled his father's question about whether he could still fight at 60 and proudly declared, "I am 71. I still can fight."

He also highlighted his 64-year career in the film industry. Before posing for photos, he concluded with a wish for global unity, saying, "Love and peace. Love you all! Ti amo!" accompanied by kissing sounds.

The crowd's enthusiasm was palpable even before Chan's appearance. Fans wore Jackie Chan T-shirts and held signs saying, "I Love Jackie Chan." When images of Chan were shown on the big screen, the audience erupted in cheers and applause.

On the red carpet, Chan interacted with fans, waving, smiling, and even striking a martial arts pose.

As part of the tribute, Chan introduced his films Project A (1983) and Police Story (1985), showcasing his work as a star and director.

Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro praised Chan's influence on cinema, saying, "Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman, Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema."