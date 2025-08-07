King Charles reminds fans of Lilibet during heartwarming moment with baby

King Charles reminds fans of Lilibet in surprising encounter with brawling baby

King Charles III, who's said to be a very loving and caring grandpa, reminded fans of Princess Lilibet with his surprising encounter to a bawling baby during his recent royal engagement.

The 76-year-old attracted massive attention during her recent trip to RAF Lossiemouth, where he mingled with his well-wishers including a mother and her baby.

The monarch was seen affectionately interacting with baby, which drew attention to his own family dynamics, particularly his rare meetings with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet.

The eye-catching moment came as the monarch was visiting the airbase in northern Scotland to mark the reformation of Britain’s vital Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron.

Amid the military pomp of ceremony, Charles was interrupted by the cries of the infant who appeared less than impressed with the situation.

A video captured the moment the mother attempted to calm her child while speaking to the King, who was clad in full Air Force uniform. The monarch smiled and made a remark which amused many of those gathered.

The efforts of the baby’s mother nor the King’s presence appeared to calm the child as they continued to wail.

During the visit, the monarch presided over a ceremonial parade and a flypast before delivering a speech to personnel.

The proceedings honoured Number 42 Squadron, historically designated as a torpedo bomber unit, which was reformed at the Scottish airbase.

Tuesday's Stand-Up Parade marks the official reconstitution of the squadron, with Charles’s presentation of the unit’s Standard making the significant milestone.