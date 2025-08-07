UK's one of oldest lion Malaika dies at Longleat Safari Park, almost 20

Malaika, the beloved African lion and “Queen of Harry’s Pride” at Longleat Sarari Park, has passed away at 19, just weeks shy of her 20th birthday.

She died peacefully in her sleep due to issues mostly related with age.

Malaika was born at the Longleat and was cherished by both guests and keepers. Longleat has two lion prides, with Malaika’s being led by Harry and the other Klaus and Simba.

Her astonishing lifespan is a testament to the exceptional care she received, given the fact that the average lion lifespan is around 14 years.

Malaika’s story: Exclusive details

Malaika has lived for almost two decades in a safari setting- no small feat, especially since African lions typically don’t live beyond their teens in the wild.

As Longleat continues to thrive since opening its iconic-drive-through reserve in 1996 with lions as its star attraction, the legacy of icons like Malaika live on.

Her calm demeanor captivated visitors for two decades and though she is gone, her impact remains.

Top countries with most Lions

Lions, often hailed as the "King of the jungle," embody strength, bravery, and majesty. Once roaming across Africa, Asia, and Europe, these majestic predators are now primarily found in Africa, with a small population in India.

Lions are primarily found in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a small, isolated population in India.

Here’s a list of top ten countries, where the ‘King of the Jungle’ has its empires:

Tanzania - 14,500 South Africa - 3,284 Botswana - 3,063 Kenya - 2,515 Zambia - 2,349 Zimbabwe - 1,362 Ethiopia - 1,239 South Sudan - 866 Namibia - 801 India - 688

Source: Worldstats.com

Related: 'Roar for Tigers' on International Tiger Day