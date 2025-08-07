OpenAI employee share sale to hit $500 billion

Open AI employee share sale to hit $500 billion

OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence organization, is ready to retain AI talent pool members with an eye popping highest ever shares sales count of $500 bn.

Chatbot-maker's stock market early stage discussions marks a significant impact in revenue generation for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

Tech giant's current and ex employees are expected to sell shares in secondary sale according to the two sources who are related to the matter revealed.

OpenAI’s worth has sustained growth since the artificial intelligence mogul introduced ChatGPT in November 2022 and rapidly organized itself as the tech leader in AI content generation.

The AI development company disclosed a largest investment milestone by any private tech organization of $40 billion in March 2025 at a $300 billion.

DALL-E creator recieved latest $8.3 billion linked funding phase installment and according to official reports by the company, ChatGPT has reached 700 million of weekly active users.

OpenAI unveiled two historic open source AI language models since ChatGPT-2 development in 2019 on Tuesday, August 05, 2025. Tech-duo works with transparency, customization and community driven tasks on user prompts.