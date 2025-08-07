Prince Harry makes decisive move for charity work after ‘hostile takeover’

Prince Harry has been left absolutely heartbroken as his life’s work has become headline fodder and has completely strayed off from the real mission.

The Duke of Sussex had founded Sentebale in 2006 collaboration with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to honour their mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato, respectively as they set out to support children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

Earlier this year, Harry and Seeiso were forced to quit the charity due to a clash with the chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka. The UK’s Charity Commission had launched an investigation after Dr Chandauka made allegations of bullying, harassment and misogyny, four months later the watchdog found “no evidence” of wrongdoing.

However, they acknowledged “the strong perception of ill treatment” felt by some involved.

Despite the decision, King Charles’s son is absolutely wrecked over how things have panned out, given that Sentebale had been a passion project for the Duke, according to DailyMail royal editor Rebecca English.

The reporter describes how the young royal “couldn’t hold back his excitement” when he was setting up the charity’s HQ. Now, nearly two decades later, the Prince is grieving over how his “deeply personal” project was driven away from him.

Insiders told the royal journalist that Harry spent “hours on the phone from California to supporters late into the night raging about a ‘hostile takeover’ of his ‘life’s work’” before his heart-breaking decision to resign as patron.

The 40-year-old royal is “utterly devastated” of the aftermath and has made a stern decision about the future of the charity. There is “no way in hell” Harry would ever work with Sentebale again “or at least not while Sophie Chandauka and her new stool pigeons [new trustees] were in place”.

In his statement issued after the charity watchdog released the verdict, Harry hinted at plans to focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana.