Prince Andrew receives shocking message about Prince William

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William, heir to the British throne, has reportedly prepared his plan about Prince Andrew's royal future.

The Prince of Wales will take a different approach from both his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, King Charles, regarding his uncle's controversial position.

In conversation with The Telegraph, royal biographer Christopher Wilson claimed that William has "hard-nosed ideas about how the royal family needs to appear in the frenzied social media world we now inhabit, and I think will be ruthless."

He added: "I think to a large extent Charles has adhered to that as a safe policy the moment you start tearing the family apart, where does it stop?"

An insider also told the publication that the future monarch would "not shy away" from addressing the disgraced royal's situation when he eventually ascends to the British throne.

In 2019, Prince Andrew stepped down as a working member of the royal family over his scandals and relationship with Jeffrey Edward Epstein, an American financier and pedophile.

In 2022, York Central MP Rachael Maskell introduced a Private Members' Bill seeking to grant monarchs the authority to revoke titles.

Sources suggest Parliament would be the preferred route for any future action, ensuring the monarchy operates within modern governmental frameworks.