Danish royals King Frederik, Queen Mary to step out for big events

Danish royals King Frederik and Queen Mary have been enjoying a peaceful summer break with their family at Grasten Palace, away from the spotlight.

The Palace, is located in the scenic Jutland region of Denmark, serves as the couple's official summer residence. This beloved retreat has been a cherished holiday home for the Danish royal family since 1935.

The monarchs have remained out of the public eye since early July, with Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Christian temporarily stepping in to carry out royal duties.

However, the Danish royals are set to resume their public duties for a busier schedule of public engagements.

According to BILLED-BLADET, the royal couple is likely to return to Copenhagen at the end of this week.

Although, the Royal House has not yet made an official announcement, the presence of the Royal Ship Dannebrog docked in Sonderborg Harbor until 6 August suggests their return is imminent.

The vessel often accompanies the royals based on their location, even when not in active use.

Another clear indication lies in the royal calendar. King Frederik is scheduled to resume his weekly audiences at Christianborg Palace in the Danish capital.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary is set to attend the opening of the Headspace Tarny counselling center.

Their children Princess Isabella, 18, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14-have been spending the summer with them at Grasten but will soon return to school as the new academic yeaR approaches.