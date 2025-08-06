King Charles pays tribute to R.A.F. Lossiemouth during special squadron parade

King Charles made a meaningful visit to R.A.F. Lossiemouth today, where he took part in a special Stand Up Parade for the 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron honouring both its storied past and its continued excellence.
The monarch was warmly received by personnel before delivering a heartfelt address that reflected on the squadron’s proud legacy.
Speaking with sincerity and admiration, the King praised the men and women of the Royal Air Force for their unwavering service.
“Your dedication, skill and professionalism are an immense credit to the Royal Air Force and to the United Kingdom,” he said.
“You carry forward a proud legacy, and I have no doubt that you will continue to uphold the highest standards in the years to come.”
King Charles continued his visit with a series of engaging and spending time with personnel, families, and local community members at one of the UK’s most vital military bases.
After addressing the 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron during their Stand Up Parade, His Majesty met with members of the Typhoon Air Wing, senior leadership, and representatives from across the base.
He also toured one of the station’s cutting edge P-8A Poseidon aircraft a high-tech maritime patrol plane equipped for anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and search and rescue missions.
Before departing, the monarch took time to meet children and families involved in the Airplay Youth Support Programme.
RAF Lossiemouth, located in northeast Scotland, is the only main operating RAF base in the country and one of two Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) stations responsible for protecting UK airspace around the clock.
