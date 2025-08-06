Buckingham Palace issues update about Princess Anne high-profile meeting

Buckingham Palace issues key update on Princess Anne high-profile meeting

Princess Anne performed a significant royal duty in Dublin after details about her royal future were unveiled ahead of her 75th birthday.

On August 6, the royal family's official social media channels released beaming photos of the Princess Royal from a high-profile meeting in Dublin.

The message alongside the pictures reads, "Today, The Princess Royal was welcomed to Dublin by The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife Sabina Higgins, at Áras an Uachtaráin."

Zara Tindall's mother has always stood behind her brother, the King, especially after his cancer diagnosis.

Most recently, the monarch paid tribute to Princess Anne for her determination and sincerity towards the duty of service with a special coin, released to mark her milestone birthday.

However, it appears that the royal family has little time to make the most of the Princess Royal's dedication to work.

Earlier, royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah claimed that the senior royal had instructed her team about the upcoming years of her royal life.

In Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, she shared, "I was told that [Princess Anne] told her team, 'I'm going to start winding down a little bit at 80 in five years, and then I want to step back completely at 90.'"

"I thought the timeline was interesting – that she's looking at her father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who stepped back from public life completely at 96," the royal expert added.