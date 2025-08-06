Princess Kate's sister follows her lead with new childcare project at Bucklebury Farm

Pippa Middleton’s nursery plans face traffic backlash

Pippa Middleton is stepping into the world of early childhood development echoing the passion of her royal sister, the Princess of Wales with a new nursery project at her countryside estate.

The sister of Princess Kate, along with her husband James Matthews, has received official approval to open a nursery at their £1.5 million Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire, despite initial opposition.

The couple faced backlash earlier this year when local highway authorities raised concerns about increased traffic in the area caused by the proposed “countryside crèche.”

However, according to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the project has now been given the green light.

Local council officials cited the “strong social benefits” of the nursery and highlighted the growing shortage of early years education places in the region.

The new development appears closely aligned with the Princess of Wales’s own work in early childhood, a cause she has championed as her “life’s work.”

Through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Kate, is leading efforts to raise awareness of the importance of children’s formative years and advocate for a more nurturing society.

Set amid rolling Berkshire fields, the farm famously featured a "wedding tractor" in 2010 to celebrate the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The site now boasts a 44-acre deer park, café, children’s play area, glamping pods, and a beloved petting zoo a reported favourite of Prince George during visits to his grandparents.

But the couple’s latest vision for the family friendly estate, a pre-school facility for local children hasn’t gone unchallenged.

When the plans were first revealed earlier this year, highway authorities raised red flags over potential traffic disruptions in the quiet village.

Roads officials voiced "significant concerns," warning that the nursery could attract an unsustainable volume of vehicles and recommended the proposal be refused.

The concerns were serious enough that a local councillor formally called in the application, prompting a full debate before the planning committee.

Bucklebury Farm, which has welcomed the public since 1992, is located just outside the village of Bucklebury, approximately 4km northeast of Thatcham.