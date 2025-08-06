World’s most contagious disease sweeps UK with 674 confirmed cases

After Ebola virus and chickenpox, now scientists have declared measles as the most infections disease on planet after the massive outbreak in the United Kingdom (U.K.) and other European countries previously.

According to the data shared by U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the confirmed cases of measles in the country by age, region or local authorities are total 674.

Measles is an infectious viral disease. Cases across UK continues to outburst putting millions at risk.

Measles outbreak in UK sweeps hundreds of cases

UKHSA has warned parents, guardians and care takers to prioritize precautionary measures and get their children vaccinated immediately as cases observed a huge surge since January 2025 to April which later upsurged in July 2025.

“One infected patient will spread the disease to two who will collectively collaborate to pass on to four other people which is deadly contagious,” a hospital said after the death of a patient.

Why are measles cases rising in UK?

According to UKHSA measles started with an outbreak in Birmingham UK which later became the cause of massive surge in London cases. 44% cases were reported from London,12% from East England and 12% from north west.

More than 68% of the cases were of children less than 10 years.

World Health Organization (WHO) reports: “Measles is back, and it’s a wake-up call. Without high vaccination rates, there is no health security”.

WHO Regional Director Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, warned: “The measles virus never rests – and neither can we. Every country must step up efforts to reach under-vaccinated communities.”

According to BBC, the surge in the number of measle cases is blamed on the poor uptake of MMR (Measles, Mumps or Rubella) vaccine.

Measles once called as "Rubeola" was considered as a common childhood illness. This infection is considered as an airborne disease.

It is caused by a virus that spreads easily through air and settles on surfaces. Later it passes from person to person via sneezing or cough or any physical contact.

The highly contagious infection starts with blotchy rashes. Initial rashes commonly indicate red, brown or sometimes purple marks on skin.

Skin rashes caused by measles most often show upon face in the initial phase then it spreads on the neck, back and chest later covering the other parts of the body.

Common symptoms

Measles symptoms mostly appeared in 7-14 days period. Major symptoms include:

High fever

Runny nose

Cough

Distinctive skin rashes

Conjunctivitis commonly known as pink eye infection is also a common symptom of measles.

Recovery or cure

Measles recovery duration varies from person to person but mostly people recover in 10 days.

The pathological infection does not cause any long-term medical issues but it may get serious and deadly especially for children less than 5 years and people with weak immune system.

Consultant Epidemiologist from UKHSA, Dr Vaneesa Saliba mentioned,

“Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences.”

Dr Vaneesa said, “Two doses of the vaccine are the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles.”

“Babies under the age of 1 and some people who have weakened immune systems cannot have the vaccine and are at risk of more serious complications if they get measles. They rely on the rest of us getting the vaccine to protect them,” She added.