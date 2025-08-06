Google Pixel 10 Pro renders reveal full design before official launch

High quality renders of the new Google Pixel 10 and 10 Pro series have been circulating online. The new glimpse is giving a clear look of the design of both devices ahead of official launch.

The two weeks have been left and there is specifically nothing left to surprise us all. Renders have been showing the complete look from every angle before the official announcement.

Renders new design of Google Pixel 10 series

The renders suggests that the Pixel 10 series retain a design similar to the Pixel 9 series.

Slight changes can be observed like the horizontal bar remains and a new color is rumored to get replaced with the standard white option for the Google’s cheapest Pixel 10 variant.

The significant difference suggests that you cannot find any major difference if holding a Pixel 9 or 9 Pro.

Meanwhile, this time one of the biggest changes is the Pixel’s camera bar. Google is offering the base model with an extra censor this year. On the other hand, another difference on the Pro model is the presence of thermometer sensor just beneath the rear camera flash.

Keeping in view its comparison with Pixel 9, it is more polished from sides and gave a shining look.

We are not seeing this design for the first time as a leak was already made back in June.

Google Pixel 10 unveils bold new colors

Google series offers distinct color schemes this time. The new color collection offered is in Porcelain Jade and Moonstone.

While the Pixel 10 will come in Obsidian, Indigo and Limoncello. The model has a new speaker and microphone slot.

Moreover, variety of more colors are to expect with distinct specifications.

Google’s prime strategy is to put more focus on the internal grading this time as the new Tensor G5 chips with enhanced cameras.

It offers 12GB of RAM, a12MP ultra-wide, a 48MP main camera and 256GB of storage, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens.

Nevertheless, we are anxiously waiting to see what’s coming next at the Google event on August 20. We can expect models like the Pixel 10, Pro XL, two Pixel, Pixel 10 Pro fold and a set of Pixel Buds 2a.

In terms of software, it marks the official debut of the Android’s new Material 3 expressive design which is a significant factor to make Android interface more visually appealing and personalizing.