Kate Middleton releases emotional statement after Meghan's message about royal

Kate Middleton releases first statement after Meghan's message about royal

Kate Middleton has shared major update on her future plans in her first statement after Meghan Markle's message about Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales explained initiatives about children's safety and happy future in her emotional message.

The future Queen said: "Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness."

Princess Catherine's Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has also launched a film series unpacking brain science to inspire social and emotional growth.

Prince William's wife highlighted "sacred opportunity" the UK has to transform society by focusing on early childhood development.

The statement continues: "The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.

"These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.

"That is why we want to raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world.

"Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future."

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the clip on their official Instagram. The series has been translated into Welsh and British Sign Language.

Kate's post comes hours after Meghan Markle shared pictures from a celebratory meal marking her 44th birthday, paying tribute to Harry for making her day so special.

Meghan wrote in her message: "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special."