Royal family sends stern message to Meghan Markle as Harry return looms

King Charles and other senior members of the royal family made a key decision for Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Harry's possible return to the UK.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex marked her 44th birthday on August 4. Questions were raised about whether royals extend birthday greetings to the founder of As Ever.

However, the firm maintained complete silence on the happy occasion of the Sussexes, which is said to be a stern message for Meghan that the royals are reluctant to make peace with her.

In conversation with Express, royal expert Lee Cohen said, "The Royal Family’s silence wasn’t a snub; it was an understandable dodge of her drama."

He added, "From the Oprah interview’s racism allegations to the mock curtsy that spat on the late Queen’s legacy."

While criticising the Duchess, who put the senior royals in a bad light, Lee stated, "Why on earth would they send birthday wishes to a poisonous troublemaker who haunted the last days of their late matriarch and her beloved husband?"

It is important to note that Meghan suffered a major blow amid her husband Harry's peace talks with his father, King Charles, which might turn into a much-awaited reunion in the future.