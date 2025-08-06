Prince Harry five-word response: 'No reconciliation without Meghan Markle'

Reports of Prince Harry and King Charles' reconciliation have been making headlines since their aides held a 'secret meeting' a private London club last month.

The surprise meeting between Maines and Andreae is seen as a positive development in the efforts to ease ongoing tension between the father-son duo.

Some royal commentators believe the Duke will even seek reconciliation without his wife Meghan Markle, as he knows the things will turn sour amid the Duchess is there, given she's also not interested in returning to the UK.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed Meghan's involvement could worry other senior royals due to her tarnished reputation, adding that here's nothing good about this for the Duchess of Sussex.

While others believe, Meghan's legal battle with half-sister Samantha Markle may also derail Harry’s royal reconciliation.

On the other hand, a source close to the Sussexes revealed Harry's five-word response to the the speculation, claiming: "No deal without Meghan Markle."

The insider exclusively told The News: "Harry can't ditch his children's mother, and even the royal family won't force him to do so."

They went on to explain: "The Duke's commitment to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shines brighter than any royal rift."

"Despite challenges, Harry prioritises being a devoted father, and the royal family respects his bond with his kids," the insider claimed.

Meanwhile, Meghan also cleared the air about her understanding with the Duke on her special day.

The Duchess turned to to Instagram to share pictures from a celebratory meal marking her 44th birthday, paying tribute to Harry for making her day so special.

She wrote: "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special."