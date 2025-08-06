Why do some people get upset by normal sounds?

Have you ever felt annoyed when someone is chewing loudly, typing fast, or clicking a pen again and again? Most people can ignore these small sounds. But for some people, they feel too much, even painful or stressful.

It’s not just about being moody or sensitive.

In January 2025, a study found that some people’s brain reacts more strongly to sound, their brains pick up normal sounds in a very intense way, so sounds that don’t bother others can become too loud or irritating for them.

Brain scans show that people with these sensitivities experience stronger activity in regions related to hearing and emotions.

When people hear an irritating sound, their brain doesn’t just notice it, it reacts emotionally, as if facing a threat.

Experts believe that the problem lies in how the brain predicts and filters sound.

While most people can block out background noise, those with sound sensitivity struggle to do so. Repetitive or unexpected sounds are hard to ignore.

Therapists are also using sound therapy to slowly help people adjust their reactions, some learn to stay calm with time and support while others benefit from counselling to ease the stress tied to these triggers.

As awareness increases, researchers and health professionals hope more people will understand that it isn't just a personality trait, it’s a real neurological issue.