Hong Kong deluges as century-old rain record smashed

The torrential August downpour in Hong Kong has broken the century-old rain record, submerging the tech-cities surrounding South China’s Pearl River Delta.

According to weather authorities, more than 350mm of rain, the highest August rainfall since 1884, has deluged hospitals, schools , and law courts, disrupting the daily activities of life across the Asian financial hub.

Videos circulating on the internet have shown the copious amounts of water cascading down the hillsides in the former British colony, turning the staircases into the raging water streams.

The relentless rain forced the weather bureau to extend its highest “black” rainstorm warning until 5 p.m.

Even outside Hong Kong’s largest hospital, the water can be seen rising to ankle-height, disrupting the medical emergencies in the city.

The storm in Hong Kong comes on the heel of destructive flash floods in Southern China over the weekend. Moreover, the four rivers have also filled to the dangerous levels that could unleash massive destruction in the province.

Such erratic rainfall patterns driven by climate change can pose a threat to the people’s lives, livelihoods, and operational activities.