Japan sets record high temperature of 107F

Japan mercury hit an all-time high temperature twice in a single day, first 106.8 degrees Fahrenheit and later 107.2F on Tuesday, August 05, 2025.

Scorching heat was recorded in Isesaki, a southern Japanese prefecture Gunma city and broke the recent record of 106.16F temperature in Tamba city which was measured on July 30, 2025, after hot June days.

Farm Minister of Japan, Shinjiro Koizumi, talked to the press: “We need to act now with speed and a sense of climate crisis to avoid damage from rising temperatures.”

Fire and Disaster Management Agency revealed around 10,800 citizens were admitted into the hospitals last week due to sun-stroke and this burning temperature killed 16 hospitalized patients..

Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed this unprecedented temperature level in the country and asked the residents to stay indoors to mark themselves safe as summer has affected 53,000 people.

The Japanese government is ready to adopt a new policy to increase rice production to take care of state needs which is declining due to a sudden growth of bugs in rice fields after temperature shocks.

Officials issued a heat-stroke warning to the locals of 33 prefectures out of 47, announcing an alarming situation in the country.