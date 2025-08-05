King Charles decides Meghan Markle royal future with decisive move

King Charles unveiled Meghan Markle's royal future with a decisive move on her 44th birthday.

The monarch and the senior royals reportedly do not want to reconcile with the Duchess of Sussex despite peace talks with Prince Harry.

For the unversed, on August 4, Meghan celebrated her special day by receiving sweet wishes from her loved ones and close friends.

Royal fans across the world were curious to know if any royal family member had sent a birthday message to the former Suits actress.

However, no official wish has been made by the royal family as the key royal figures are "reluctant" to make amends with Meghan; hence, her return to the UK with Harry seems unlikely.

As per Express, the King, Prince William and Princess Kate "just don’t trust her."

Although the Duke of Sussex received delightful news as his aides' peace summit with King Charles' representative was dubbed a first major step towards future reconciliation.

In July, an insider said about the headline-making meeting to the Mail, "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years."

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Since then, the couple grew apart from the monarchy, the Prince and Princess of Wales, after they discussed family drama publicly.