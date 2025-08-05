Palace issues correction after major update about King Charles in Balmoral

King Charles office had to rush to correct a major blunder after and update was issued following an alarming announcement about the royal family’s Balmoral Castle.

On Monday, officials at Balmoral Castle shared that the royal house located at a large estate house in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is closed due to Storm Floris.

They warned, “Please do not travel to the Estate. We will be issuing refunds for tickets to visit today.”

The monarch, who is continuing his cancer treatment more than a year after diagnosis, is currently on his official summer break at the Scottish Castle with his wife Queen Camilla. Charles officially kicked off his break on Saturday when he attended the annual Mey Highland Games.

The Scottish event is a highlight in the royal family’s calendar and Charles has been a regular attendee. The update of the appearance was shared on Monday by Buckingham Palace.

However, the Palace had to quickly correct a blunder which mixed up the name of two key figures in the royal family. The King’s grandmother was initially referred to her as “The Queen Mother” rather than her full title, “Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s mother was always referred to by her full title, ‘Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother’, and not just ‘The Queen Mother’, to make the distinction between the two.