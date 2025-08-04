Meghan Markle honoured with 44th birthday portrait: 'Woman behind it all'

Megahn Markle marked her 44th birthday on August 4, 2025

Meghan Markle is feeling the love on her 44th birthday.

On Sunday, August 4, the Duchess of Sussex was honoured by her As Ever team with a heartfelt birthday tribute shared to Instagram, celebrating “the woman behind it all” alongside a stunning black-and-white portrait.

Posted to the official Instagram page of her lifestyle brand, the photo captured Meghan in her element: surrounded by nature, dressed in a flowing summer dress and her signature wide-brimmed hat.

The moment echoed the royal family’s tradition of releasing a new portrait to mark a birthday, though no message came from her husband Prince Harry’s estranged relatives. Still, Meghan’s circle made sure she felt the love.

“Celebrating the woman behind it all,” the post’s caption began.

“She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder,” the post concluded, tagging Meghan’s personal account and adding a glass-clinking emoji.

Followers of the Duchess and her lifestyle brand would know the reference hidden in the caption; Meghan’s new Napa Valley Rosé restock is just around the corner along with its ‘vintage’ version.

The former Suits actress first made the long-awaited announcement last week.

Then, just a few hours before her birthday, she teased some more: “Goodness in a glass. Right around the corner… Cheers to August!”