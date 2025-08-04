Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis 'won't be forced' into taking royal duties

Princess Kate and Prince William are expected to breakaway from traditional royal protocols when it comes to the future roles of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, according to a royal expert.

While Prince George is set to become king one day, questions remain about the future of his younger siblings.

At this point, the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to shape individual paths for Charlotte and Louis.

A royal commentator suggests the couple is open to the possibility of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis either taking on working royal duties or choosing outside of royal life.

Ingrid Seward told The I paper: 'It's not like it was in Charles's youth, nowadays children make their own decisions. 'It's juts so different to when even William was brought up.'

I think children have immense choices now that they did not have even 15 years ago.'

Royal historian, Marlene Koenig remarked that Prince William and Princess Catherine are expected to take a more modern approach, suggesting: 'William and Catherine, to a certain extent, are going to rip up the rule book and do it their way.'

American royal biographer Sally Smith also shared her thoughts, noting that Princess Charlotte is more likely than her younger brother, Prince Louis, to take on a working royal role in the future: 'I would imagine Charlotte will be the part of the picture. I am not so sure about Louis.'

Historically, all of King Charles's siblings have served in official working royals within the Royal Family.

Currently, Princess Charlotte is third in line to the throne, followed by Prince Louis, who is fourth in the line of succession.