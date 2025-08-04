Prince Harry ends up on unexpected list after denying Prince Andrew claims

Prince Harry’s name just popped up in the unlikeliest of places.
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, has been mistakenly listed under "Best Sellers in Women's Biographies," according to the platform’s rankings.
The 40-year-old royal’s explosive tell-all, published by Penguin Random House, first hit shelves in January 2023, with the paperback version released in October 2024.
Despite the genre mix-up, Spare is still going strong, sitting at No. 19 with over 116,500 reviews.
While the category may be off, the book’s commercial success is undeniable. Spare became the fastest-selling nonfiction title in history, moving 1.4 million copies across the U.S., UK, and Canada on day one.
Within the first week, global sales across all formats topped 3.2 million.
The memoir also gave publisher Penguin Random House a major win. In 2023, Random House saw a 13.2 percent jump in turnover, reaching £262.3 million by year’s end.
