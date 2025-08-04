Meghan Markle ‘lie’ exposed by former staffers: ‘Unexpected’

Meghan Markle, who is celebrating her 44th birthday with Prince Harry and their two children, was hit with a fresh blow as ‘bullying’ allegations once make headlines with fresh claims.

The first story report about the Duchess of Sussex bullying palace staffers was published in May 2021 by royal correspondent Valentine Low as the couple for set to appear for their bombshell Oprah interview.

The Sussex camp maintained that it was a smear campaign against Meghan, but the staffers continue to reiterate that trauma that they experienced at the hands of the former Suits actress.

Low revealed in a new report by DailyMail that despite leaving the job and the Sussexes having moved away to US, the former employees still are haunted by the matter.

In an unexpected update about the whole situation, the veteran reporter also revealed that the Sussexes had sent the publication “very, very long letter from their lawyers”.

“They were very worried about what Meghan would do to them. They viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite,” Low said. “They’d left the employ of the Royal Family and they still were in a psychologically delicate state as a result of what happened to them at that time.”

He continued, “If they [the Sussexes] were difficult to work for then, they’re difficult to work for now.”

Low said that he had “utter confidence” and was prepared to deal with any litigious nature of Harry and Meghan’s action but once the story was published “we didn't hear a word from them”.

“If the story had come out after the Oprah interview, it would have just looked like sour grapes. It'd be lost in the noise. Meghan would come across as this this heroine, this person who'd been victimised.”