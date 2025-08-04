BTS rumoured tribute album to Michael Jackson: Why Internet is divided?

BTS rumored tribute album to Michael Jackson: but why Internet is divided?

There’s no doubt that South Korean boy band BTS’ comeback is clearly one of the much-anticipated events in global pop culture.

The seven-member Korean K-pop sensation is set to launch a new album in spring 2026, with current preparations underway in Los Angles.

Although, the band has been tight-lipped about the plans, but they have succeeded in keeping their fans busy with some sneak peeks into their personal lives.

Now, the fresh rumours indicate that BTS has recorded vocals for unreleased Michael Jackson tracks as part of an upcoming tribute album.

For royals fans of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the news doesn’t surprise them at all. However those unfamiliar with BTS’ global impact, and their music legacy have raised their concerns online, questioning whether a Korean band should be involved in preserving Michael Jackson’s legacy.

And the divided opinions among netizens have ignited a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Let’s try to decode it what the buzz is all about.

How is BTS involved in new Michael Jackson tribute album?

Michael Jackson indeed spent time at Grouse Lodge in Ireland back in 2006, working on music with his family and top collaborators.

Michael Jackson spent time with his children at Grouse Lodge in Ireland back in 2006

According to reports, he stayed in a converted cow shed, where he wrote several songs that were meant to be part of a new album.

Unluckily, the project was left unfinished when Michael Jackson departed Ireland and passed away in 2009. Now, after sixteen years, studio owner Paddy Dunning is leading a tribute album featuring tracks from those sessions Michael Jackson used to record.





However, not all fans were opposed to the idea. Some users even voiced their support for the rumoured project, suggesting that Michael Jackson would have appreciated BTS and their global impact.

They pointed out that BTS has often cited Michael Jackson as an influence and that their collaboration could introduce his music to a new generation of fans.

One such user echoed his sentiment, wrote, "I’m a big fan of both, so this is actually news for me. Plus, I know how much BTS genuinely loves and admires MJ, and their work ethic seems to be unmatched compared to most mainstream US pop looks than talent or performances.”

When is BTS making their comeback?

BTS is getting ready for a big comeback with a new album set to drop in spring next year.

Related: Kenny Ortega shares key takeaway from working with Michael Jackson