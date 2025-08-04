Meghan Markle takes decisive step after receiving shocking news

Meghan Markle is said to be in hot waters after receiving an alarming news about her future, leaving no stone unturned to save her desired relationship and deal with her beloved people and bosses.

The Duchess of Sussex has taken a decisive step to save her future with Netflix after her tarnished reputation, negotiating an extension for her lifestyle brand partnership amid reports of Harry's inclination towards his blood relatives.

Royal experts believe Meghan Meghan isn't going to be welcomed back across the pond anytime soon after her royal exit.

The former Suits star is quietly in talks with Netflix to extend her partnership with the streaming giant to secure her and family's future in the US, according to a new report.

The platform is a partner of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which launched in February. Meghan's lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," which highlights some of her products, became available for streaming in March.

"Much depends on what it is, if Prince Harry is involved and, if so, in what way," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

"Her critically panned lifestyle series was watched by over 5 million people, so there may be a third season," the expert added.

"Since Harry is reportedly offering to share his official diary of engagements with the royal family, he’s clearly bent on some form of reconciliation with his father, at least."

Fitzwilliams shared. "[There may be] a very different approach from Harry and Meghan."

The couple's five-year $100 million Netflix deal will likely expire in September. While season two of "With Love, Meghan" has already been filmed and is scheduled to premiere this fall, the possibility of a third season remains unknown.

The royal couple signed the Netflix deal in 2020, shortly after they stepped down as senior royals and left the U.K.

The network is said to be moving away from large, multi-project agreements. A source claimed to The Sun: "[Netflix is] not unhappy with how things turned out."

"Make no mistake, a deal is being worked through as we speak. If you’re in the top third of Netflix, you’re getting another deal," a separate source told The Mail. claimed another outlet.

"What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate. But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it," another source told the outlet.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich also claimed that Meghan will need to drive a hard bargain to strike up a different kind of deal for herself.

"Meghan Markle’s future is dubious. The contract conclusion is a public setback and humiliation. It’s tangible proof of her plummeting popularity and lack of public interest. … [And] Netflix has a really good gauge of what the public wants to view," Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"I have heard speculation regarding her trying to secure new partnerships. [But] I simply can’t see others wanting to risk being associated with her track record," Fordwich shared.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told the outlet that there are whispers Meghan is working on an agreement with Netflix or "possibly a first-rights agreement."

"Meghan has taken a reputation nosedive," said Chard.

She needs "a reputation boost within the court of public opinion. This will bring her brownie points and financial prizes," said Chard.

"Meghan will continue to hustle her wares and beaver away until she builds her empire."