Jack Osbourne shares rare memory of late father Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne reflects on unique memory of late father Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne opened up about a personal memory of his father Ozzy Osbourne just weeks after his death.

The youngest son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, revealed the Black Sabbath frontliner's unique eating habits.

In an appearance on the UK food show, Cooking with the Star, which was filmed before Paranoid crooner's death, Jack shared rare insight into growing up in house where professional chefs use to cook family's meal.

"I grew up on potato waffles until we moved to America," he said recalling the time when he and his family including sisters Amiee and Kelly moved to USA when he was around 11.

He added, "We would get take out all the time apart from times when we had a chef."

Jake went on to joke about how his father never employed a chef for a longtime, as he was a "picky eater" who would suddenly decide, "'No, I don't like it anymore,' even though it's some amazing chef."

Ozzy died in age of 76 on July 22. Although his family has yet to reveal his cause of death, previously, the rock star himself in an appearance at the Good Morning America, shared that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Jack publicly mourned his father's death alongside his mother and siblings on the Black Sabbath bridge and bench in Birmingham, England.

A source close to the family also told the People Magazine that the rocker was to be honoured by his family with a funeral worthy of the star's infectious spirit.