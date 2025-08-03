Royal Family says 'No' to Meghan as they try to mend ties with Prince Harry

The Royal Family reportedly has no room for Meghan Markle, despite showing flexibility in initiating peace talks with Prince Harry, according to a source.

It has been reported that representatives from King Charles and Prince Harry's households have held their first formal discussions in years.

The meeting, considered the first phase of 'peace talks,' took place at a private members' club between senior aides from both sides.

Notably, Meredith Maines- the Duke of Sussex's new Chief Communications Officer attended the meeting alongside Liam Maguire, who oversees the Sussexes' UK public relations.

They met with Tobyn Andreae, Her Majesty's Communications Secretary, near Clearance House.

A source told the Mail: There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.'

However, a separate insider revealed that the Royal Family remains reluctant to rebuild ties with Meghan.

A source told the Express: 'They just don't trust her.' To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020.

To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020. Since the, the couple has made headlines with several public criticisms of the monarchy, including bombshell TV interviews and Harry's controversial memoir, Spare.