Meghan Markle rediscovers her place with rare look at life before meeting Harry

Meghan Markle finds her niche, reflecting on life before Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has finally found her stride in her career and, according to a royal expert, it’s in a field she explored long before she ever met Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex’s American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand is gaining momentum, with a fresh vintage of her signature rosé wine set to hit the market next week.

But while her business ventures are flourishing, uncertainty still looms over the future of her Netflix deal, and tensions with the Royal Family remain unresolved.

Reports suggest that two senior royals will “never forgive” Prince Harry, despite recent whispers of possible reconciliation.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle has finally discovered an unexpected yet highly lucrative niche in the market.

Although it’s been several weeks since the Duchess of Sussex last appeared on social media, Jennie believes Meghan may be working on something big for her followers – or simply taking time to enjoy life out of the spotlight.

“After quite a blitz of Instagram messages and posts, Meghan has been rather quiet lately,” Jennie told The Mirror.

“That could be because the children are now home from school, or that she is between projects. But she has just put out a promotional message for her next batch of rosé wine, which she says will be available to buy from next week.”

The announcement from her As Ever lifestyle brand sparked a wave of excitement among fans online, with many predicting another lightning-fast sell-out.

And while some of Meghan’s projects have faced backlash, Jennie believes she’s successfully carved out her own corner of the internet, one where devoted supporters cheer her on, and she can quietly reap the rewards of her success.

Jennie Bond believes Meghan Markle has every reason to feel pleased with how 2025 is shaping up.

“I think Meghan deserves to be pretty happy with how this year has gone so far,” the former BBC royal correspondent told The Mirror.

“Whatever she does or says gets slammed in the media, but she has built up a substantial social media following in a very short time.

The products she endorses or sells seem to perform exceptionally well, and her TV and podcast shows while not groundbreaking are perfectly watchable, no matter how much her critics try to pan them.”