Jessie J releases heartbreaking statement amid health scare

Jessie J was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2025

Jessie J, English singer and songwriter, has shared a heartbreaking update about her health following her cancer treatment.

Earlier in June 2025, the 37-year-old vocalist disclosed about being diagnosed with breast cancer for which she received proper treatment.

In July, J opened that she has become cancer-free after surgery.

Earlier today, Jessie took it to her Instagram to reveal that she has once again returned to hospital six weeks after the big a surgery.

She wrote, “Six weeks post-surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung, it is not a blood clot thank God.”

The Price Tag singer added that the doctors have ran a test and have detected some infection.

“They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs”, she said.

Fans have been sharing love and support towards the singer.