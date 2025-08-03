Meghan Markle's birthday message reflects purity of her soul: 'do not gossip'

Meghan Markle will be celebrating her 44th birthday on 4th August. She will undoubtedly receive many presents and love from her family and close friends.

But despite all of that, the birthday girl has a special message for her fans-one that is far more precious than any expensive gift.

Back on her 33rd birthday, when she was still known as the Suits star and not Prince Harry's wife, Meghan shared a heartfelt piece of advice with her fans about how they should mark the occasion for themselves.

Writing on her new-archived blog, The Tig, Meghan encouraged her followers to do something nice for others.

She wrote: 'I want you to be kind to yourself and I want you to challenge yourself. ' I want you to stop gossiping and buy a coffee for someone you love.'

She concluded the post with a powerful reminder: 'Do not ever forget your worth, you are enough.'

In later years, Meghan also revealed what she truly wishes for on each of her birthday.

The Duke of Sussex once wrote that she uses her birthday to set personal resolutions and reflect on what she hopes the coming year will bring.

Writing in 2016, she said: 'My mom has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year. Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead.'

As she shared on her blog, Meghan's birthday remains simple and grounded: 'More adventure, opportunities to grow, more delicious meals. Always more inspiration.'