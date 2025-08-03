Prince William faces new task following significant royal reveal

Prince William could be preparing for an emotional role at the upcoming wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips and fiancée Harriet Sperling.

Peter, the eldest child of Princess Anne announced his engagement to the NHS paediatrician exclusively to HELLO! last Friday, sparking excitement and speculation over the wedding party line-up.

With senior royals expected to play a part in the celebrations, royal watchers are now wondering whether the Prince of Wales will take centre stage as best man or join the groom’s side as a groomsman when the couple tie the knot.

William and Phillips have shared a strong connection since childhood, with Peter once recalling that he, William, and their cousins were "quite a gang" who "caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos."

Speaking to HELLO!, Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey noted, "Peter has always been viewed as a supportive older brother figure to Prince William. They’ve had a very close relationship throughout their lives."

She added that Peter has often been by William’s side at his charity polo matches, and last year was spotted sharing a laugh with Princess Kate on the sidelines.

In a past interview with Sky News Australia, he praised William and Kate as a “fantastic team together.”

According to HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, it’s entirely possible that Prince William could take on the role of best man or at least serve as a key groomsman at his cousin Peter Phillips’ upcoming wedding to Harriet Sperling.

"Peter is close not just to King Charles but particularly to William and Harry," Nash explained.

"It would certainly be fitting and emotional for Peter to have William standing alongside him."