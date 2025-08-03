Prince Harry receives brutal reply after denying fight with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry hit back at claims made about him giving his uncle Prince Andrew a “bloody nose” during an alleged fight in 2013.

The allegations were made in a new book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, written by royal historian Andrew Lownie.

The excerpt from the book stated that after Harry and Andrew had a “heated argument”, “punches were thrown” and Harry managed to give his uncle “a bloody nose” before their fight was broken up.

According to The Daily Beast, the Sussex camp first issued a “no comment” response but later a spokesperson for Harry released a stated denying all the claims. They stated that Prince Harry and his uncle “have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

Following Harry’s statement, the author doubled down on his reportage, stating that he had rechecked and reconfirmed the details of the incident.

“I stand by my source, who has proved reliable and was close to Andrew. They had no reason to make this up and gave me lots of detail,” Lownie told the outlet.

“On the other hand, it is understandable that Prince Harry’s spokesman should seek to deny the story which has shades of the altercation he had with his brother. I’m afraid there is a long history of the Duke of Sussex being economical with the truth.”

Meanwhile, the author mentioned that he did not approach the Sussexes for a comment on the specific allegations about incident since his publishers had not asked him to do so.