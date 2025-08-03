Jessie J hospitalised with infection and fluid on lungs

Jessie J reveals she went into 'survival mode.'

Jessie J has revealed she was rushed to hospital just six weeks after undergoing surgery for breast cancer, following the discovery of fluid on her lungs.

The 37-year-old, who previously shared that her cancer had been caught “early” by doctors, had been focusing on her recovery when she was unexpectedly readmitted to hospital over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Jessie posted a photo from her hospital bed showing an IV cannula in her hand.

“How I spent the last 24 hours,” she wrote. “Six weeks post-surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

She explained that her symptoms initially suggested a possible blood clot on her lung but tests thankfully ruled this out.

“IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD,” she assured fans, before revealing she had been diagnosed with an infection.

The singer has not shared when she expects to be discharged but has continued to keep fans updated as she focuses on her recovery.

“They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs,” the singer told fans via Instagram Stories.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

In a June post, shared just two weeks after surgery, Jessie described having her post-op drain removed:

“She said breathe in and take a hard breath out. She whipped that thang out so quick… Weirdest feeling. But so nice to have it out after 12 days.

Now it’s just me and my wonky boobs trying to figure out how to dress until I match them up. The left one is looking at me like, you ok babe?”

Reflecting on her emotional state, she said: “When I was diagnosed, there was so much going on appointments, my mind racing, having a toddler, just moving house, and preparing to launch a campaign after eight years away.

I didn’t have time to process. Now I’m feeling some delayed sadness and frustration as I finally have the space to think about what’s happened.”

She added that she wished she’d had more time to say goodbye to her “old boob” before surgery, admitting it might sound silly but describing it as part of her personal healing process.

“I was just being strong. Now I’m letting myself be angry and sad and all the thingsjust for a few days. Then I’ll sew some padding in a bra to even them out, order some t-shirts, and crack on.”