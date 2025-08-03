Rachel Zegler shares cryptic message about past relationship

Rachel Zegler, the talented 24-year-old actress starring in Evita on London's West End, has taken to Instagram to subtly call out an ex.

She shared Chappell Roan's new song The Subway on her story, accompanied by a captivating photo of herself jumping in mid-air with a bright smile and outstretched hands.

The caption "how it feels listening to this song knowing that you got away" paired with a heart outline emoji, hints at a past relationship that's still etched in her memory.

Chappell Roan's song The Subway beautifully captures the pain of missed connections and the struggle to move on, resonating deeply with Rachel's emotional post.

The lyrics "Somebody wore your perfume / It almost killed me / I had to leave the room" and "I made a promise / If in four months this feeling ain’t gone / Well, f–k this city / I’m moving to Saskatchewan" echo the longing and frustration that often follow a breakup. Rachel's post suggests she's reflecting on similar experiences, though she's seemingly moved on to happier times.

Sources close to the actress reveal she's currently dating one of her Evita co-stars, indicating a fresh chapter in her life.

As Rachel navigates her personal and professional journey, her emotional post serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities of love and heartbreak.