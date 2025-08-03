King Charles meaningful move to change William’s mind about Prince Harry

Prince William might not be speaking to his estranged brother Prince Harry right now but it seems that his cancer-stricken father King Charles is beginning to soften to his stance, albeit begrudgingly.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have not spoken to one another in years. They did not even look in each other’s direction despite being under one roof as they attended their uncle’s funeral last year.

While there has been a thaw in the relations between Harry and his father, his relationship with his brother is a whole other ‘beast’.

“I think that Harry’s relationship with his brother is a different beast than his relationship with his father,” royal expert Kristen Meinzer told Us Weekly. “But perhaps if Charles warms more to Harry, William will feel compelled to follow his lead.”

In a report by Mail on Sunday, it was revealed that top aides of the King and Harry had met in a secret peace summit last month. In those talks, Harry reportedly agreed to share his diary of engagement not just with the Buckingham Palace but also Kensington Palace – a gesture of truce extending to William as well.

The expert emphasised that “any communication is good”. She noted that this shows that “things have not completely broken down” especially between Harry and Charles. It is also a key indicator that Harry “wants to mend fences.”

On the other hand, William may not be so warm. A source told the outlet that William is “done” with his younger brother.

“William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore,” the insider shared, following the BBC interview. “Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t.”

Despite the optimism of the expert, the source noted that once William becomes king, “everybody thinks the divide will become even wider.”

It remains to be seen if Charles can do something about it in the meantime.