Mandy Moore slams reckless driver who crashed into her family

Mandy Moore spoke out after a frightening moment when a driver hit her family and sped away.

The actress shared her anger on Instagram on Friday, writing, “The woman who rear ended my family and then drove off we pulled over, hope your karma finds you.”

Moore assured her followers that no one was hurt, adding, “Thankfully everyone was ok but what kind of human does that?”

The 41 year old star, known for her roles in A Walk To Remember and This Is Us, did not share further details about the accident.

Moore is married to Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of Dawes, and together they have three young children, sons August, 4, and Oscar, 2, and daughter Louise, who is just 10 months old.

The star has a history of speaking up to protect her loved ones. In January, she responded to backlash after she posted a GoFundMe campaign to help her in laws recover from the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Some fans questioned why she was asking for donations when she could contribute herself.

However, she fired back with a message saying, “And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are.”

She even criticized an Amazon driver who delivered a package to her in laws’ burned home after the fire, calling out what she saw as a lack of awareness.

Furthermore, the recent terrifying incudent left the family in complete shock but Mandy Moore remained strong during that time.