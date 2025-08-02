Sarah Ferguson celebrates with Britons after delightful announcement

Sarah Ferguson makes celebrations with Britons after delightful announcement

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson celebrated big milestone amid reports of the Duke of York's major victory over royal lodge.

The Duchess of York, 65, turned to her official Instagram on Saturday, August 2, to share her excitement with Britons, releasing a video with her heartwarming message.

The Duchess wrote: "A wonderful afternoon welcoming such a brilliant group of creators to Britain as part of the Passport to AIP week. It was a joy to share tea, conversation, and a special gift, my novel Her Heart for a Compass with them all. I’m so pleased they’re taking a piece of my heart home with them."

Artists in Presence (AIP) is a program that brings together creators and artists from around the world.

She was all smiles while participating in a special week-long celebration that welcomes creators to Britain and showcases their work to foster creativity, connection, and cultural exchange between the UK and international artists.

She recently announced to publish her second Flora and Fern picture book with children’s publisher New Frontier. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother is known for her best-selling novels and charity works.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, is grandmother to August, 4, and Ernest Brooksbank, 2, as well as Sienna, 3, and Athena Mapelli Mozzi, 1. Sarah is also step-grandmother to Beatrice’s stepson Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, 9.

Being inspired by her grandchildren, Sarah Ferguson has also revealed a surprising yet exciting career change, launching her very own range of eco-friendly nappies.