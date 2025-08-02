Scorching heatwaves smash records across Nordic countries

The average temperature in Nordic countries varies significantly by season and location. Summers generally range from 15°C-25°C (59-77°F), while winters can drop to -20°C (-4°F) or even lower in some regions. However, they are enduring an extraordinary heatwave with scientists confirming the longest streak of temperatures above 30°C (86°F) since records began in 1961.

The extreme conditions exacerbated by climate change have affected northern Europe for weeks with Arctic regions experiencing higher temperatures than typical of southern climates.

Record breaking heat

The weather is recorded higher than 30°C consistently for 13 days in July in Norway’s Arctic Circle while Finland experienced three consecutive weeks of heat wave which accounts for 50% longer than any previous heatwave.

A climate scientist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute stated in a social media post on July 30, 2025 that: “Truly unprecedented heatwave still in full swing with maximum today about 32-33°C. Even the Arctic regions... have seen three weeks above 25°C, and may rival tomorrow their August heat record.”

The Meteorological Institute of Norway emphasized that its northernmost counties saw 12 days above 30°C last month, with another heatwave expected to hit this weekend. The agency warned: “We have some hot days ahead of us in northern Norway.”

Century-old records fall

In addition to Norway’s Arctic Circle and Finland, Sweden also faced extreme conditions with Harparanda experiencing 14 consecutive days above 25°C and Jokkmokk in Lapland facing 15 days of persistent heat.

Sverker Hellström of the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said: “To find a longer period at these stations, you have to go back more than a century.”

What’s the reason behind northern heat?

Climate change is the primary reason for the intensification of heat waves in Nordic countries. The heat wave fueled by warm Arctic waters and a persistent high-pressure system, pushed Nordic temperatures 8-10°C above normal. Since then, the region has faced violent storms, lightning strikes, and wildfires exacerbating the crisis.

Due to these sudden and continuous heatwaves, extreme weather conditions have been faced by communities, including:

Finland’s ice rinks opened as emergency cooling centres after hospitals overflowed with heat-related cases.

Reindeer herders warned their animals were at risk of dying from heat stress.

Tourists seeking "coolcations" in Scandinavia instead faced dangerous heat alerts.

In light of the given circumstances, Heikki Tuomenvirta, a scientist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute stated: “As climate change progresses, exceptionally severe heatwaves will intensify. They are occurring more frequently, are more severe and last longer.”

A warning for cold-adapted nations

Studies reveal that historically cooler countries such as Norway, the UK, and Switzerland will face the most extreme increase in temperature leading to unprecedented heatwaves. However, their infrastructure remains ill-prepared. With the Arctic warming four times faster than the global average, scientists warn such events will only grow more extreme.